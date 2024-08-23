Beyoncé arrives at United Center ahead of potential DNC performance: Reports

Music megastar Beyoncé is in Chicago and has arrived at the United Center on the final night of the DNC, multiple reports say.

According to MSNBC's Katie Phang, the singer arrived at the United Center during the second hour of the convention's final night:

I'm hearing that @Beyonce has arrived at the United Center! https://t.co/KCemYwfk1X — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) August 23, 2024

TMZ had reported earlier in the evening that the singer was expected to perform at the convention.

Speculation had run rampant throughout the day about potential surprise guests during the final night of the convention, with White House Policy Director Emmy Ruiz tweeting a bee emoji, which many read as a winking nod to the "Beyhive," Beyoncé's fans.

Vice President Kamala Harris debuted a new video this week using Beyoncé's tune "Freedom," fueling speculation that she could participate in the convention.

Pink and The Chicks are also expected to perform on the convention's final night.