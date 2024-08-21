Kenan Thompson to host ‘Project 2025′ sketch at DNC

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson will take the stage Wednesday at the DNC in a sketch that’s expected to mock “Project 2025”

According to DNC officials, Thompson’s sketch will be a game show parody of the infamous document that Trump officials have sought to distance the candidate from.

Several speakers have blasted “Project 2025” during the course of the convention, carrying a large book onto the stage and reading select passages from the 900-page book.

Thompson is the longest tenured member in “Saturday Night Live” history, having been a main cast member since 2003.

He previously starred in multiple Nickelodeon shows including “All That” and “Kenan & Kel,” and in the film “Good Burger.”

He hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2022 and hosted the “People’s Choice Awards” in both 2021 and 2022.

“Project 2025” is a 922-page plan that proposes a dramatic expansion of presidential power, with as many as 50,000 government workers being fired and replaced by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

While Trump has repeatedly tried to distance himself from “Project 2025,” the proposals within would center largely on a Trump victory in the November election, according to NBC News.

Sen. JD Vance, who is Trump’s running mate, also wrote the foreword to a book penned by one of “Project 2025’s” authors, though that book was delayed until after the coming election, according to Poynter.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Paul Dans, who served as chief of the staff of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management under Trump, is involved in Project 2025, as is former Trump administration director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office John McEntree.