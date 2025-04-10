Another major musical act is joining the 2025 Illinois State Fair Grandstand stage: The Chainsmokers.

The Grammy-award winning duo is set to headline the state fair's grandstand stage Friday, Aug. 15, according to a release.

The band's breakthrough came in 2014, the release said. Since then, Songs from the duo of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall span music genres, including EDM, pop, indie, electronic, alternative and rock, with songs like "Closer," "Something Like This" and "Don't Let Me Down."

“We are always looking to bring the best entertainment to Springfield, and The Chainsmokers are one of the biggest names in music today,” Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said in the release. “Their ability to blend genres and engage audiences of all ages makes them the perfect addition to our Grandstand lineup.”

Tickets for The Chainsmokers go on sale at 10 a.m. Sat. April 12, with prices starting at $85.

The duo joins a slew of other popular artists announced as 2025 state fair headliners, including including The Black Crowes, Brad Paisley, Snoop Dogg, Sheryl Crow, Def Leppard, Megan Moroney and the Turnpike Troubadours. Dates for the 2025 fair are Aug. 7 through Aug. 17.

The Illinois State Fair in 2024 saw a stacked lineup of headliner for the Grandstand stage, including the Smashing Pumpkins, Miranda Lambert, Lil Wayne, Mötley Crüe, Keith Urban, Jason Isbell, The Jonas Brothers and Miranda Lambert.