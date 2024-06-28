The colors of the rainbow will shine brightly as roughly one million revelers flock to the Lakeview neighborhood for the 2024 Chicago Pride Parade this weekend.

One of the largest Pride celebrations in the world, the immensely popular parade will step off at 11 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Sheridan Road and Broadway.

If you won't be able to attend in person, you don't have to miss out. For the first time ever, NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer a live feed for those who want to stream the festivities.

NBC 5 Chicago News will deliver commercial-free, live streaming coverage of the parade beginning at 11:15 a.m. CT in the player above. The stream will offer a non-cutaway viewing experience of the festive event via elevated cameras positioned at Sidetrack Chicago, a beloved institution on North Halsted Street.

In addition, NBCU Local Chicago’s live, sight & sounds coverage of the 2024 Chicago Pride Parade will also be available for viewing on the following digital platforms:

The NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel can be viewed on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now.

NOTE: The NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel will also re-air its coverage of the Pride Parade on Sunday night at 8:00 PM.

The annual celebration will be the city's 53rd pride parade, serving as "the crowning event of Pride Month in Chicago." But this year's rendition will come with a number of changes from previous years.

The parade will shift its start time from 12 p.m. to 11 a.m., and its route will be shortened by at least six to seven blocks. Organizers have also changed the starting location; this year it'll be the intersection of Sheridan Road and Broadway. The parade will travel from Sheridan and Broadway (3900 N. Broadway), continue south along Broadway, then Halsted, east along Belmont to Broadway, then south to Diversey.

In addition to the new time and route, the parade will also be reduced in size -- with organizers citing safety and logistical concerns coming from the city’s Department of Transportation and Chicago police.

If you're planning on heading to the parade or decide to attend last minute, taking public transportation might be your best bet. The large number of visitors, combined with the nearly two dozen parking restrictions and street closures, could lead to delays. You can find a full list of street closures here.

When it comes to prime viewing locations, you have a few options.

The busiest viewing spot is on Halsted between Belmont and Addison, organizers previously said. Anyone looking to watch at that location will want to arrive early to secure the best view.

Another notable spot is on Broadway from Belmont to Oakdale.

You won't be able to watch from the assembly area north of Sheridan, which is "closed for staging."