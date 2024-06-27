Chicago Pride

Metra to expand service on 2 lines for Chicago Pride Parade

Additional inbound and outbound trains have been added to the Union Pacific-North and Union Pacific-West lines

By NBC Chicago Staff

Ahead of this Sunday's 53rd annual Chicago Pride Parade, Metra announced that service will be expanded on two of its lines as significant crowds are expected on the city's North Side for the event.

The transit agency announced that service on both the Union Pacific-West and Union Pacific-North lines would be expanded for the day, with one extra inbound and outbound train for each line.

For the UP-West line, the schedule of inbound train #504, an 8:25 a.m. departure from Elburn, will be altered. Instead of stopping at every station, the train will run express from College Avenue to Ogilvie Transportation Center.

The added train will originate at the College Avenue station at 9:07 a.m. and will serve all stops en route to Ogilvie besides the Maywood and Kedzie stops. The train will arrive at Ogilvie at 10:10 a.m.

The additional outbound train is scheduled to leave from Ogilvie at 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

As for the UP-North line, the schedule of inbound train #810, an 8:34 a.m. departure from Kenosha, will be altered. Instead of stopping at all stations, the train will run express from Winnetka to Ravenswood and Ravenswood to Ogilvie, skipping the Clybourn station.

The additional train will originate at the Winnetka station at 9:48 a.m. and will service all stops leading up to Ogilvie, arriving at 10:40 a.m.

The additional outbound train will depart from Ogilvie at 7:35 p.m., making all stops en route to Waukegan.

The full schedule for Metra operation on June 30 can be found here.

This year's parade will be shortened by at least six to seven blocks, and start at a new location.

The 2024 route now begins at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Broadway. The parade will travel from Sheridan and Broadway (3900 N. Broadway), continue south along Broadway, then Halsted, east along Belmont to Broadway, then south to Diversey.

