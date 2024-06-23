2024 Chicago Pride Parade to step off with modified route and other notable changes. Here's what to know

Weeks of Pride Month celebrations in Chicago will come to an end with the city's well-known Pride Parade on Sunday, June 30.

One of the world's largest pride parades, the iconic event is expected to attract more than one million people as it winds through the city's Lakeview neighborhood.

The droves of returning spectators might notice a number of differences compared to years' past. First, the parade will be reduced in size -- with organizers citing safety and logistical concerns coming from the city’s Department of Transportation and Chicago police.

The change means the parade will see a 35% decrease in the number of participants, and organizers said priority will be given to LGBTQ+ organizations, groups, businesses and those with LGBTQ Employee Resource Groups.

According to Pride Chicago, the number of entries will be capped this year from at least 200 to 125.

When asked about the changes and whether it’s an issue with resources, a city spokesperson told NBC Chicago in a statement, saying, "We are honored that the Chicago Pride Parade is one of the largest and most successful LGBTQ+ celebrations in the country. As with all major events in the city, we are constantly evaluating options to improve safety while also delivering the best experience for our visitors, residents, and community."

"I look at it kinda like optimizing versus downsizing: optimizing the parade to really focus on us and organizations," said Terrence Chappell, principal of Chappell Communications Group.

While the event typically kicked off at noon in previous years, the parade's start time has been moved down to 11 a.m.

The route will be modified as well.

It will be shortened by at least six to seven blocks, and start at a new location at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Broadway, organizers previously said. The parade will travel from Sheridan and Broadway (3900 N. Broadway), continue south along Broadway, then Halsted, east along Belmont to Broadway, then south to Diversey.

Here is a full list of closures and parking restrictions, according to organizers.