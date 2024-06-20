Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

As celebrations for Pride Month continue across the country, Chicago moves forward with preparations for the city's iconic Pride Parade -- dubbed by organizers as one of the largest pride parades in the world -- reminding residents of a number of upcoming street closures.

The 2024 Pride Parade will mark the city's 53rd, serving as "the crowning event of Pride Month in Chicago," with more than one million people expected to line the Lakeview route, organizers said.

The parade for 2024 is set to see a number of changes -- including a reduction in size -- with organizers citing due to safety and logistical concerns coming from the city’s Department of Transportation and Chicago police.

According to Pride Chicago, the number of entries will be capped this year from at least 200 to 125. Instead of starting at noon in previous years, the parade will step off an hour earlier, at 11 a.m. The parade route will also be shortened by at least six to seven blocks, and start at a new location at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Broadway, organizers said.

The parade will travel from Sheridan and Broadway (3900 N. Broadway), continue south along Broadway, then Halsted, east along Belmont to Broadway, then south to Diversey.

Spectators can cross the parade at the following locations:

Addison & Halsted

Cornelia & Halsted

Buckingham & Halsted

Briar & Broadway

Wellington & Broadway

Chicago Pride Parade Street Closures

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Nearly two dozen parking restrictions and street closures will be in effect for the parade, with many beginning overnight the Saturday before. Most street closures last through at least Sunday evening, according to organizers, with others lasting through Monday morning.

Below is a full list of closures and parking restrictions, according to organizers:

No Parking 2 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2024

Broadway from Irving Park to Waveland

Halsted from Sheridan to Waveland

Broadway from Melrose to Diversey

Diversey Broadway to Cannon

Waveland from Halsted to Broadway

Racine from Wellington to Belmont

Grace from Pine Grove to Fremont

Wilton from Belmont to 3245 N Wilton (West Side Only)

Cuyler from Clarendon to Broadway (South Side Only)

Sheridan from Sheffield to Inner LSD

Clarendon from Broadway to Bittersweet

Clarendon from Bittersweet to Buena (West Side Only)

Fremont from Irving Park to Sheridan

No Parking from 2 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2024

Lake Shore Dr. West from Cannon to Diversey

Cannon from Diversey to Fullerton

Diversey from Sheridan to Lakeshore Dr.

No Parking 2 a.m. Sunday, June 30 to 7 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2024

Halsted from Waveland to Wellington

Belmont from Broadway to Racine

Sheffield from School to Wellington

Clark from Roscoe to Halsted

Wellington from Sheffield to Halsted

Addison from Broadway to Sheffield

Aldine from Clark to East alley of Halsted (720-759 W Aldine)

How to get to the Chicago Pride Parade

Parking near the parade will be limited and can get crowded so officials urge drivers to carpool or be prepared to walk.

For those looking to take public transportation, there are several CTA train stops along the route. Those include:

Red Line: Wilson (Just north of the parade’s start point, you can walk back south and avoid the crowded stops), Sheridan (not fully accessible), Addison, Belmont (the most crowded stop!)

Brown Line: Belmont (the most crowded stop!), Wellington, Diversey (near the parade’s end point)

But with street closures in place, it's likely that buses along the route will be rerouted for the parade and rideshare services could also be impacted by the closures and general congestion surrounding the parade.

Ride-share apps like Uber or Lyft may be an option, though keep in mind street traffic will likely be congested. Organizers suggest celebrators choose a drop-off location "several blocks from the parade route," then walk from there.

Best spots to watch the Chicago Pride Parade

Organizers say the busiest section for parade viewing is on Halsted between Belmont and Addison. Anyone looking to watch at that location will want to arrive early to secure the best view.

Another notable spot is on Broadway from Belmont to Oakdale.

One place you likely won't want to watch is from the assembly area north of Sheridan, which is "closed for staging."

Who will be in this year's Pride Parade?

The grand marshal for the 2024 Chicago Pride Parade is celebrity comedian Fortune Feimster, known for her stand up as well as roles in several notable television shows and movies, including "The Mindy Project," "The L Word: Generation Q," "Office Christmas Party" and more. Feimster was named the parade's grand marshal along with her wife Jax Smith. The duo will be joined by community grand marshals Art Johnston, Jose "Pepe" Pena and Myles and Precious Brady-Davis.

Feimster and Smith will lead the 2024 procession, however.

"We are honored to be named the Grand Marshals for Chicago Pride," Feimster said in a statement. "Chicago holds a special place in our hearts—it's home to a great comedy scene and home to the best audiences. It’s also where Jax and I first met nine years ago, during Pride. As we celebrate our community and our anniversary, it feels like a beautiful full-circle moment."

Feimster and Smith's love story began in 2015 at the Chicago Pride Parade, "just days after the Supreme Court's historic ruling for nationwide marriage equality," organizers said in their release.

"Since then, they have shared a journey of love and commitment, culminating in their marriage in October 2020," the release said.

In addition to the grand marshals, will also feature 150 entries, an increase from the 125 number the city originally gave organizers in March.

"You’ll see celebratory floats, festively-outfitted vehicles, a variety of performance groups, a marching band, and many revelers on foot," the parade's website notes. "Parade participants will represent community organizations, businesses, governmental officials and individual community members, all gathered to commemorate the history and celebrate the legacy of the fight for LGBTQ rights."

What is the theme of this year's parade?

The theme of this year's parade is "Pride is Power," which organizers said is meant to highlight the "fundamental role the Chicago Pride Parade has played in creating visibility and advocating for effective change for the city and region’s LGBTQ+ community for five decades."

Are pets allowed?

Pets are not allowed in the parade itself, but they are allowed along the route. Organizers note, however, that the route will be crowded and noisy and likely not the best environment for nervous animals.

Weather can also play a role in how safe the event will be for animals.

What about alcohol?

While there are many restaurants and bars located along the route that spectators can enjoy the festivities from, open alcohol containers outside of those establishments remain prohibited. Officials said fine of up to and possibly even higher than $1,000 are possible.

Open alcohol containers are prohibited. Police and additional security teams will be enforcing this policy and fines can be up to $1,000 or more.