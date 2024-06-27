How to watch the 2024 Chicago Pride Parade LIVE

The 2024 Chicago Pride Parade is set to turn Chicago streets into a rainbow of color this weekend, but whether you're planning to watch from the crowd or your couch, we've got you covered.

For the first time ever, NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer a live feed of the annual parade for those who want to stream the festivities.

"The Pride Parade is one of Chicago’s great summer traditions, and we are so pleased to deliver a commercial-free presentation of this incredible, inclusive event with our audience, providing them with a terrific view of all the celebratory festivities courtesy of our friends at Sidetrack,” Lisa Balde, vice president of digital media for NBCUniversal Local Chicago, said in a statement.

The annual event marks the culmination of a month of pride celebrations and is one of the largest Pride parades in the country, and even the world, with more than one million people expected to attend.

Whether you're planning to watch in person or virtually, here's what you should know:

When is the Chicago Pride Parade?

The parade is set to step off at 11 a.m. on June 30.

How can you stream the Chicago Pride Parade?

NBC 5 Chicago News will deliver commercial-free, live streaming coverage of the parade beginning at 11:15 a.m. CT in the player above.

The NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel can be viewed on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now.

The stream will offer a non-cutaway viewing experience of the festive event via elevated cameras positioned at Sidetrack Chicago, a beloved institution on North Halsted Street.

In addition, NBCU Local Chicago’s live, sight & sounds coverage of the 2024 Chicago Pride Parade will also be available for viewing on the following digital platforms:

NOTE: The NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel will also re-air its coverage of the Pride Parade on Sunday night at 8:00 PM.

What if you want to watch in person?

Organizers say the busiest section for parade viewing is on Halsted between Belmont and Addison. Anyone looking to watch at that location will want to arrive early to secure the best view.

Another notable spot is on Broadway from Belmont to Oakdale.

One place you likely won't want to watch is from the assembly area north of Sheridan, which is "closed for staging."

What is the 2024 Chicago Pride Parade route?

This year's parade will be shortened by at least six to seven blocks, and start at a new location.

The 2024 route now begins at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Broadway. The parade will travel from Sheridan and Broadway (3900 N. Broadway), continue south along Broadway, then Halsted, east along Belmont to Broadway, then south to Diversey.

What's new this year?

In addition to the new time and route, the parade will also be reduced in size -- with organizers citing safety and logistical concerns coming from the city’s Department of Transportation and Chicago police.

The change means the parade will see a decrease in the number of participants, and organizers said priority will be given to LGBTQ+ organizations, groups, businesses and those with LGBTQ Employee Resource Groups.

According to Pride Chicago, the number of entries will be capped this year from at least 200 to 150.

Will there be street closures?

Nearly two dozen parking restrictions and street closures will be in effect for the parade, with many beginning overnight the Saturday before. Most street closures last through at least Sunday evening, according to organizers, with others lasting through Monday morning.

Here is a full list of closures and parking restrictions, according to organizers.

Where can you cross the parade route?

Spectators can cross the parade at the following locations:

Irving Park/Broadway

Grace/Halsted

Addison/Halsted

Cornelia/Halsted

Buckingham/Halsted

Briar/Broadway

Wellington/Broadway

How to get to the Pride Parade?

Parking near the parade will be limited and can get crowded so officials urge drivers to carpool or be prepared to walk.

For those looking to take public transportation, there are several CTA train stops along the route. Those include:

Red line: Wilson (Just north of the parade’s start point, you can walk back south and avoid the crowded stops), Sheridan (not fully accessible), Addison, Belmont (the most crowded stop!)

Brown line: Belmont (the most crowded stop!), Wellington, Diversey (near the parade’s end point)

But with street closures in place, it's likely that buses along the route will be rerouted for the parade and rideshare services could also be impacted by the closures and general congestion surrounding the parade.

Ride-share apps like Uber or Lyft may be an option, though keep in mind street traffic will likely be congested. Organizers suggest celebrators choose a drop-off location "several blocks from the parade route," then walk from there.

Are pets allowed?

Pets are not allowed in the parade itself, but they are allowed along the route. Organizers note, however, that the route will be crowded and noisy and likely not the best environment for nervous animals.

Weather can also play a role in how safe the event will be for animals.

What about alcohol?

While there are many restaurants and bars located along the route that spectators can enjoy the festivities from, open alcohol containers outside of those establishments remain prohibited. Officials said fine of up to and possibly even higher than $1,000 are possible.

