What would make someone undateable to you? Second City's Valentine's Day show #DateMe explores that question in a way you might not have thought about -- from cats to booze to smoking to even showering. To create the performance, Robyn Norris made 38 online dating profiles, each featuring something aimed at making them "undateable." Though not all are featured in the Second City show, Norris waited to see the responses for each, and used those to create the show. "We came up with undateable personalities, put them on OK Cupid and tracked the real life responses, and that is what the show is," Norris said. The six actors featured in the show go through the various online dating profiles and their responses. #DateMe will be performing at the UP Comedy Club every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through May, with a special show on Valentine's Day.

Scroll through to see some of the many dating profiles Norris created as part of the project.