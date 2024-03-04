Timeline: When could storms hit the Chicago area? What to expect and when

Nearly one week after severe weather pummeled the Chicago area and as Illinois marks the start of a week honoring severe weather preparedness, storms are in the forecast for many -- but what could you see and when?

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, storms Monday aren't expected to look the same as what the Chicago area saw last week, when 11 tornadoes touched down in the state. Still, Meteorologist Alicia Roman said some thunderstorms could be powerful.

"We're not looking at a severe weather outbreak like last week," Roman said, "But one to two storms could be strong to severe."

Here's what to expect and when:

Monday morning

The morning hours start off dry and warm, with above-average temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Monday morning in some parts also started off foggy. According to Roman, patchy, dense fog developed in the 6 a.m. hour across parts of northern Illinois, including in DeKalb, where visibility was under one mile.

By 9 a.m., the fog was expected to move out, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

Monday afternoon

According to Roman, Monday's rain chances don't move in until the afternoon.

Temperatures Monday will continue to climb, Roman said, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. According to Roman, those readings clock in approximately 30 degrees warmer than the average for this time of year.

Through early afternoon, skies are expected to remain partly sunny, Roman said. By around 1 or 2 p.m. however, showers and storms will develop in western Illinois, moving eastward as the day continues.

Heavy downpours and storms are expected to move into Lake and DuPage counties heading into the early evening hours.

All of northeast Illinois is under a "marginal" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level one of five on the Storm Prediction Center's severe weather scale.

The greatest threats associated with Monday's system are heavy downpours, lightning, hail, winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour and the possibility of a tornado.

"The tornado threat is there, but it's low," Roman said.

The National Weather Service noted that while "most storms will likely remain sub-severe" a few could "produce localized damaging winds or hail."

Monday evening and overnight

By 10 p.m. storms are expected to move into Cook and LaSalle counties, Roman added.

Rain will continue overnight, Roman said, with the chance for scattered showers and storms through early Tuesday morning.

Remainder of the week

Following the storm, temperatures will drop, Roman said, though readings will still remain slightly above-average. According to the NWS, temperatures will hover in the upper 40s and low 50s Tuesday through the middle of the week.