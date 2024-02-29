Statewide tornado drill slated for Illinois next week. Here's what to know

A statewide tornado drill is planned for Illinois next week and that will mean an unexpected alert for many residents.

According to the National Weather Service, the drill is set to take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday -- just over one week after rare February tornadoes struck parts of northern Illinois, and one day after monthly siren tests, which take place on the first Tuesday of every month.

The test is part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, which will focus on various weather hazards each day of the week. Wednesday's will be tornadoes, but other days include lightning safety, hail and wind safety, flood safety and more.

So what can you expect during the test?

The annual test warning will be broadcast on NOAA Weather Radio and many commercial radio and television stations, with a tone alarm beginning at 11 a.m.

"Residents should treat the drill as if it were an actual Tornado Warning," the NWS reported. "The purpose of the drill is to test everyone's readiness for life-threatening severe weather events such as tornadoes, flash floods, and damaging winds. The National Weather Service will issue a Routine Weekly Test (RWT) to NOAA Weather Radios to initiate the drill."

At least 11 tornadoes touched down in Illinois and the Chicago area during a rare round of February storms Tuesday, the National Weather Service confirmed.