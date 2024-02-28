Chicago Weather

WATCH: 5 videos that show just how wild Chicago's severe weather was

Tornadoes, hail, lightning and more

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Severe weather with heavy hail, and reports of tornadoes ripped through the Chicago area Tuesday, leaving several suburbs with damaged homes, downed trees and hundreds of power outages.

The National Weather Service said it will be in the Chicago area Wednesday, working to survey damage and finalize storm reports.

As crews work to determine exactly how many tornadoes touched down, here are five videos that capture just how wild Tuesday's storm was.

Cell phone video shows a tornado in Lee County near Sublette, Illinois.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Raw video: Tornado spotted near Sublette, Illinois

Cell phone video shows a potential tornado in Lee County near Sublette, Illinois.

Radar shows potential tornado moving into Batavia, Illinois

Local

Chicago Forecast 2 hours ago

Chicago weather: Winter returns, with cold wind chills strong winds and light snow

Chicago Weather 3 hours ago

Reports of 5 tornadoes touched down in Illinois amid severe weather; NWS to investigate

NBC Chicago's Chief meteorologist Brant Miller predicting a possibility of a dangerous tornado near Batavia, Illinois

NBC 5 Meteorologist Brant Miller caught a potential tornado moving towards Batavia during a live report.

Raw Video: Massive winds, hail hit Schaumburg, Illinois

Watch as massive wind and hail storm hits Schaumburg, Illinois

Massive wind and hail storm hit Schaumburg amid the severe weather.

Storm cells that hit Chicagoland area ‘shatters rule book'

NBC Chicago meteorologist Pete Sack discusses the unprecedented storms cells in the Chicagoland Area

Amid multiple tornado warnings, NBC Chicago meteorologist Pete Sack discussed the unprecedented storms cells in the Chicagoland area.

Raw video: People forced to take shelter at O’Hare Airport during tornado warning

New video shows massive amounts of people taking shelter in O'Hare Airport's emergency shelter during a tornado warning

Video from Tuesday night showed massive amounts of people taking shelter in O’Hare Airport’s emergency shelter during a tornado warning.

You can read more about Tuesday's storm here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us