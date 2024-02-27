Live updates: Tornado warning in effect, severe storms pounding Chicago area

The Chicago area faces an "enhanced" risk of severe weather on Tuesday, with isolated tornadoes, large hail and gusty winds all possible.

According to forecasts, those tornadoes could form anywhere, but especially in areas near and south of Interstate 80. Hail in excess of 2-to-3 inches in diameter is also possible, as are wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour.

Here are the latest updates from the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Current Watches, Warnings

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

-A tornado warning is in effect for east-central DeKalb County until 7:15 p.m.

-A tornado warning has been issued for northwestern LaSalle County until 6:45 p.m. Residents are urged to seek shelter immediately.

-A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for all of DeKalb and Kane counties until 7:15 p.m. More details can be found in the blog.

-The entire Chicago area, including all of northeastern Illinois and northwest Indiana, is currently under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Central time.

Those areas could also see large hail and wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.

-The area will be under a wind advisory beginning at 9 p.m., with gusts maintaining at 35-to-45 miles per hour through at least Wednesday morning.

Live Radar

Track the approach of storms through our live radar.

6:28 p.m.: Tornado warning issued in parts of DeKalb County

A tornado warning has been issued for east-central DeKalb County until 7:15 p.m.

As of 6:22 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near DeKalb, moving to the northeast at 20 miles per hour.

Radar indicated rotation within the cell, prompting the warning. That cell will be near Maple Park at approximately 6:40 p.m.

6:17 p.m.: Golf ball-size hail reported in several suburbs

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for DeKalb and Kane counties until 7:15 p.m., and the storm could produce golf ball-sized hail, according to NWS officials.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Aurora IL, Elgin IL and DeKalb IL until 7:15 PM CST. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail! pic.twitter.com/IjlkJHvciF — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 28, 2024

6:07 p.m. Funnel cloud spotted in tornado-warned cell

Weather spotters have reported a funnel cloud near Sublette as part of a tornado warning covering parts of Lee and LaSalle counties:

Funnel cloud right now due east of Sublette IL @NWSChicago #ilwx pic.twitter.com/L7CMg119SA — Matt LaBonte (@MattLaBonteWx) February 28, 2024

Tornado warning issued for parts of LaSalle, Lee counties

A tornado warning is now in effect for eastern Lee County and northwestern LaSalle County until 6:45 p.m.

According to NWS officials, a storm capable of producing a tornado was located over Sublette, approximately seven miles from Mendota.

Radar indicated rotation within the cell, triggering the warning.

Residents are urged to seek shelter immediately.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for DeKalb, Kane counties

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for DeKalb and Kane counties in Illinois until 7:15 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the storms were located along a line stretching from Sublette to Leland, moving toward the northeast at 30 miles per hour.

The main threats with the storms appear to be ping pong ball-size hail, and wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.

Aurora, Elgin, DeKalb, Huntley, Geneva, Sycamore, Sugar Grove and Gilberts are among the communities impacted.

Baseball-size hail possible in Chicago area as severe weather approaches

The Chicago area is facing threats from isolated tornadoes and gusty winds on Tuesday, but extremely large hail is also possible, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado watch was issued for the entire area through 10 p.m. Tuesday, but forecasters are also alerting the public to the possibility of some dangerously large hail as well.

According to the watch, there is an “elevated hail risk,” with some hailstones potentially reaching up to 3 inches in diameter. For context, that is slightly larger than a baseball, according to NWS officials.

Hail of that size can not only damage windows, siding and roofs, but can also cause serious damage to cars and can even cause bodily injury, with estimates suggesting that such stones can fall from the sky in excess of 40 miles per hour.

You can find more details here.

ComEd prepared for expected severe weather in Chicago, utility says

With gusty winds and severe thunderstorms expected to impact the Chicago area on Tuesday night, ComEd says it is positioning additional crews and equipment to respond to outages.

According to a press release, the company is taking “proactive steps” to address any challenges the weather brings, with wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and large hail potentially taxing the grid on Tuesday.

“We are taking proactive steps to be ready to work quickly and safely to restore power to any customers impacted by the weather,” ComEd COO David Perez said in a statement. “We recognize that any outage is inconvenient for our customers, which is why we must continue to make investments to harden the power grid and improve resilience to storms, especially as they become more frequent and severe due to climate change.”

According to the release from the company, crews will prioritize restoring power to police and fire stations, as well as nursing homes and hospitals, in the event of any outages.

You can get the latest outage updates from the company here.

Tornado watch issued as severe weather outbreak appears more likely

A tornado watch has been issued for the entire Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, with forecasters warning of the potential for “significant” tornadoes as part of a severe weather outbreak.

That watch includes the entire NBC 5 viewing area in northeastern Illinois and northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to impact the area in the evening hours ahead of a fast-moving cold front, with tornadoes, damaging hail and gusty winds all expected as part of the storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has also upgraded the entire Chicago area to an “enhanced” risk of severe weather, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour and hail up to two inches in diameter possible along with the possibility of “significant” tornadoes.