Severe weather threat exists for Illinois Monday, forecasts say

Spring-like temperatures once again have Illinois under the threat of severe weather to kick off the new work week, according to forecasts.

In the latest guidance published by the Storm Prediction Center, the entire state of Illinois is at a “marginal” risk of severe weather, the second of five threat levels recognized by the SPC.

Residents in Indiana likely will see a lower-level threat of severe weather, as thunderstorms are expected to diminish in intensity before crossing the state’s border with Illinois.

The main threats associated with any severe weather that would develop are large hail, along with gusty winds, according to the SPC guidance.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

While last week’s severe weather caused nearly a dozen tornadoes in Illinois, the current belief is that the system will not spawn the supercell thunderstorms in Illinois that lend themselves to the formation of funnel clouds. However, according to the SPC, there is a small chance that supercell storms could develop ahead of the approaching front, leaving open a slim possibility of a tornado threat near the border of Illinois and Wisconsin.

Once the front passes through the area, temperatures will drop to levels around their historic averages, settling in the mid-40s for most of the week, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Be sure to download the NBC Chicago app to receive breaking weather alerts and safety information, as well as live radar.