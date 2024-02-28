At least 11 tornadoes touched down in Illinois during a rare round of February storms Tuesday, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The NWS surveyed storm damage Wednesday and tracked touchdowns across the Chicago area, stretching from DeKalb County to Cook County and into northwest Indiana.

Where did tornadoes touch down in Chicago area?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In total, confirmed touchdowns were reported in the following locations:

We can confirm that a total of at least 11 tornadoes touched down during the evening of February 27, 2024. These include the following:

Compton Tornado (Lee Co): EF-0

Waterman Tornado (DeKalb Co): EF-0

Hinckley to Big Rock Tornado (DeKalb/Kane Co): EF-0 #ILwx #INwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 28, 2024

Sugar Grove to Batavia Tornado (Kane Co): EF-1

Elburn to Campton Hills Tornado (Kane Co): EF-0

Geneva Tornado (Kane Co): EF-1

Gary Tornado (Lake, IN Co): EF-1

South Barrington Tornado (Cook Co): EF-0

Inverness Tornado (Cook Co): EF-1 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 28, 2024

Mundelein Tornado (Lake, IL): EF-1

Hoffman Estates Tornado (Cook Co): EF-0

We will provide survey details including path length, path width, and estimated peak wind speeds later this evening. In addition, the finalized survey data will be published here (https://t.co/2dwQbOwPyO) — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 28, 2024

How strong were the tornadoes in the Chicago area?

The strongest tornadoes reported so far were rated as an EF-1, meaning wind gusts were reported to be between 86 and 110 miles per hour.

Tornadoes of that level were confirmed in Sugar GroveBa, tavia, Geneva, Inverness and Mundelein in Illinois and Gary, Indiana.

Other EF-0 tornadoes were reported in Compton, Waterman, Hinckley, Big Rock, Elburn, Campton Hills, South Barrington and Hoffman Estates.

Some of those locations, however, were a single tornado that traveled across multiple suburbs.

Storm damage is being reported in Chicago's northwest suburbs as multiple tornadoes touched down in the area, NBC Chicago's Natalie Martinez reports.