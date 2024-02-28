Chicago Weather

11 tornado touchdowns confirmed in Illinois, according to NWS. Here's where

The National Weather Service in Chicago said it planned to survey damage and finalize tornado reports in the coming days

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least 11 tornadoes touched down in Illinois during a rare round of February storms Tuesday, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The NWS surveyed storm damage Wednesday and tracked touchdowns across the Chicago area, stretching from DeKalb County to Cook County and into northwest Indiana.

Chicago Weather 3 hours ago

Chicago area's Tuesday tornadoes weren't what meteorologists have come to expect

Chicago Weather 11 hours ago

WATCH: 5 videos that show just how wild Chicago's severe weather was

Where did tornadoes touch down in Chicago area?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In total, confirmed touchdowns were reported in the following locations:

How strong were the tornadoes in the Chicago area?

The strongest tornadoes reported so far were rated as an EF-1, meaning wind gusts were reported to be between 86 and 110 miles per hour.

Tornadoes of that level were confirmed in Sugar GroveBa, tavia, Geneva, Inverness and Mundelein in Illinois and Gary, Indiana.

Other EF-0 tornadoes were reported in Compton, Waterman, Hinckley, Big Rock, Elburn, Campton Hills, South Barrington and Hoffman Estates.

Some of those locations, however, were a single tornado that traveled across multiple suburbs.

Storm damage is being reported in Chicago's northwest suburbs as multiple tornadoes touched down in the area, NBC Chicago's Natalie Martinez reports.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us