Chicago Forecast: Windy conditions, summer-like temperatures ahead of evening storms

Following a bit of a cooler finish to the work week, Chicago-area residents are in for another roller coaster of weather this weekend, beginning with strong winds and summer-like temperatures on Saturday before storms move in.

Temperatures are in the upper 60s during the mid-morning hours, and are expected to climb as high as the low 80s in parts of the region alongside some noticeable humidity.

Conditions are expected to stay dry for most of the day, though gusty winds will be prominent throughout the day, possibly reaching 40 miles per hour in the late morning to early afternoon.

While parts of the area will see some sunshine on Saturday, isolated storms are expected to begin impacting the region at around 4 p.m., with some storms potentially bringing damaging winds and hail.

Though widespread rain and storms are expected this evening, the primary threat for severe weather will be mainly west of the Fox River.

There's also a potential for "minor flooding" in some spots due to locally heavy rainfall.

After temperatures drop to the low 60s overnight, Sunday is expected to be soggier across the region.

Though highs could still approach the upper 70s in parts of the area, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible.

Additionally, a tornado outbreak is possible in parts of the Great Plains on Saturday, with parts of Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa at a moderate or enhanced risk for severe weather.