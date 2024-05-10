Appeals court upholds Trump White House aide Steve Bannon contempt of Congress conviction

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the criminal contempt of Congress conviction of Trump White House senior advisor Steve Bannon.

Bannon was convicted in connection with refusing to testify and provide documents to the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the criminal contempt of Congress conviction of former Trump White House senior aide Steve Bannon for refusing to testify and provide documents to the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The ruling by a three-judge panel on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit makes it more likely that Bannon will soon have to begin serving a sentence of four months in jail for his conviction of two counts of contempt of Congress.

But Bannon could ask the full judicial line-up of the D.C. Circuit to hear his appeal again.

He also could ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take an appeal of Friday's ruling.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.