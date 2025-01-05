Timeline: What to expect as lake effect snow eyes part of Chicago area

While some areas won't see much snowfall or any at all, a band of lake effect snow is expected to develop starting Sunday night, possibly dumping several inches of snow in far northeastern Illinois.

The dose of winter weather could deliver anywhere between 3 to 5 inches of snow across Lake County and create driving challenges as the work week begins.

Here's a look at what to expect and when:

Sunday night

While the nighttime hours start off clear, snowy conditions could commence at around 10 p.m. and start causing travel impacts.

"A winter storm will bring accumulating snow and slippery travel to areas near and south of US Rt. 24 this evening and tonight, " the National Weather Service stated on its website. "Additionally, slick travel conditions will be possible across portions of the Chicago metro tonight as lake-effect snow moves onshore."

Monday morning

The brunt of the lake effect snow will occur sometime between late Sunday through early Monday, according to the NWS. Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick during this time, when the band is expected to remain stationery.

Both the Monday morning and evening commutes will be impacted, the NWS stated.

Furthermore, gusty winds of around 30 miles per hour could further reduce visibilities and lead to more troubles on the road.

As a result, a winter weather advisory remains in effect for Lake County from midnight until 4 p.m. Monday.

Monday afternoon and evening

Once the afternoon rolls around, the lake effect band is expected to pivot, moving south through Cook County, along the lakefront. The band will deliver snow to the south suburbs and northwest Indiana in the evening hours as it moves slowly.

Drivers will still want to take be cautious, however, as road conditions could worsen.

More accumulation could arrive in the subsequent hours as the band may become stationery through midnight, according to the NWS.

Tuesday morning

Once midnight rolls around, the band is expected to start dissipating, and it could continue to do so for several hours. All will likely be said and done around 4 a.m.