A winter weather advisory has been issued for Lake County in far northeastern Illinois, with lake-effect snow potentially impacting the Monday morning commute.

According to the National Weather Service, that advisory will go into effect at midnight and continue through 4 p.m. Monday.

Lake-effect snow is expected to cause 3-to-5 inches of accumulation in parts of Lake County, potentially causing travel issues on area roadways and bridges, according to officials.

In addition, gusty winds of up to 30 miles per hour could cause visibility issues due to blowing snow in the area.

Winter weather advisory issued ahead of Chicago-area lake-effect snow

An advisory was also issued for Racine and Kenosha counties in southeastern Wisconsin, going into effect at 10 p.m. Sunday and running through 2 p.m. Monday.

Officials warn of 3-to-6 inches of snow in the area, with the main impacts felt to the east of Interstate 94, according to the advisory.

Other parts of the Chicago area could also see lake-effect snow, which is expected to develop into the evening and overnight hours. The snow and gusty winds could impact commutes in the city itself, with the highest accumulations expected north of Chicago and along the immediate lakeshore, according to forecast models.

Narrow bands of snow will make for drastically different snowfall amounts over small areas of the city and suburbs, according to forecast models.

Be sure to stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.