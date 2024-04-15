Following the first 80-deegree day of the season, weather conditions in the Chicago area are set to take a turn this week as rain, storms and the threat of severe weather looms.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Monday will be dry, sunny and warm, with highs in the mid-70s and cooler temperatures along the lake.

"Another fantastic day as we start the work week off," Roman said, of Monday's weather.

Monday night, clouds are expected to roll in, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. And while there's a low-end chance for an isolated showers Monday night and Tuesday morning, higher shower and storm chances will move in Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Beginning around 5 p.m. Tuesday, storms will develop to the west, Roman said. Those storms will gradually move eastward, with storms and rain expected to hit the Chicago area as early as 8 p.m.

Storms are expected to continue through Wednesday evening and become more widespread, including in Northwest Indiana, through 10 p.m.

At that time, according to the Storm Prediction Center, the area will be at a "slight" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level two of five on the SPC's severe weather scale. Further west, around the Illinois-Iowa-Missouri border, the chance for severe weather will be even stronger.

"All weather hazards will be at play," Roman said, including heavy rain, gusty winds, large hail and the chance for a tornado.

"Even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out," Roman said.

Late Tuesday night, storms are expected to move out, Roman said. By mid-morning Wednesday, another round of rain is set to move in, with showers continuing into Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be slightly cooler but still above-average Roman said, with highs in the low 70s.

A chance of showers remains in the forecast for Thursday, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with highs in the 60s. Cooler, more seasonal temperatures are expected Friday, forecast models showed, with highs in the upper 50s.