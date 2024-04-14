Chicago hits temperature milestone on sunny Sunday

The city of Chicago has officially hit an important temperature milestone on the march toward summer.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport officially hit 80 degrees as of 1:51 p.m., marking the first time in this calendar year that the city has reached that mark.

It has been nearly six months since the city has hit the 80-degree mark, with last year’s final time at that milestone coming on Oct. 24, according to NWS records.

In fact, Chicago nearly hit the mark on the same day in consecutive years, reaching 80 degrees for the first time on April 12, 2023. That was the first of four consecutive days at 80 degrees or warmer, which was then followed by 0.4 inches of snow on April 17.

The warmest April 14 on record came in 2003, when the mercury hit 85 degrees, according to the NWS.

Fortunately, there is no threat of snow in the forecast as things stand now, though readings are expected to cool as the week moves along, with highs in the 50s by Friday.

This time of year, Chicago is typically seeing high temperatures in the upper-50s, with the average temperature mark climbing above 60 degrees for the first time on April 18.