Chicago area at risk of severe thunderstorms Tuesday, Wednesday

After several days of above-average temperatures and sunny skies, the Chicago area could face a threat of severe weather in coming days.

According to the latest guidance from the Storm Prediction Center, virtually the entire Chicago area is at a “slight” risk of severe weather on Tuesday, the second level of the five-tier prediction system used by the SPC.

The highest risk for severe weather will occur in southern Iowa and northern Missouri, with a front pushing storms toward the Chicago area Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, according to forecast models.

The main threats with the storms appear to be “significant severe hail” and tornadoes, but it remains unclear how far east those storms will push before they begin to weaken.

Regardless of the severe threat, periods of showers and storms are expected both Tuesday and Wednesday, according to forecast models. High temperatures are expected to rise into the upper-60s and low-70s across the area, with rain continuing overnight and into Wednesday morning.

After the front finally passes, with a chance of showers still in the forecast Thursday, temperatures will cool back toward seasonal levels in the mid-to-upper 50s by Friday.

