The Chicago area will see some of its best weather of the season so far Sunday, but breezy conditions could cause temperatures to vary wildly between the city and the lakefront.

According to forecast models, temperatures are expected to warm quickly on Sunday, ultimately reaching into the low-80s across most of the region.

Winds will shift in the early afternoon, blowing at 20-to-25 miles per hour off of Lake Michigan, and that will cause a rapid drop in temperatures along the lakeshore in both Lake County and in the city of Chicago. Temperatures could drop all the way to 60 degrees or cooler in those locations by mid-afternoon, per forecast models.

Still, most of the area will enjoy warmer-than-average temperatures, and that will continue into Monday, with readings rising into the low-70s under sunny skies across the region.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Where things begin to change is Tuesday, when a threat of severe weather enters the forecast. An early morning round of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm will occur, but the main event will likely take center stage in the afternoon and into the evening.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the Chicago area is at a “slight” risk of severe weather, the second of five categories used by the SPC. The main threats appear to be large hail and a chance of tornadoes, according to the latest forecast models.

Showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for Wednesday, and Thursday will also see a chance of showers, with highs in the 60s on both days.

By Friday, highs are expected to drop into the 50s as conditions clear up, and those temperatures will likely persist into the weekend.