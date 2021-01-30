chicago snow totals

See Snow Totals Across the Chicago Area From Weekend Winter Storm

Note: Totals are as of the time the NWS reported the information and may not reflect the most up-to-date totals as snow continues to fall. This page will be updated as more information is provided.

The second major winter storm of the season hit the Chicago area starting Saturday afternoon, dumping several inches of snow on the area.

How much snow has fallen across the region? Here's a look at snow totals from the National Weather Service, broken up by county as of 9:48 p.m. Saturday.

Cook County –

Lansing – 2 inches

Oak Forest – 2.5 inches

Oak Lawn – 2 inches

Roselle – 3 inches

West Ridge – 3 inches

DeKalb County –

DeKalb – 2.1 inches

Grundy County –

Carbon Hill – 2.4 inches

Kane County –

St. Charles – 2 inches

Kankakee County –

Kankakee – 3.6 inches

McHenry County –

Greenwood - 2.5 inches

Will County –

Joliet – 2.8 inches

Peotone – 3.2 inches

Romeoville – 3.1 inches

Porter County (Indiana) –

South Haven – 3 inches

