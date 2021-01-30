See Snow Totals Across the Chicago Area From Weekend Winter Storm

Note: Totals are as of the time the NWS reported the information and may not reflect the most up-to-date totals as snow continues to fall. This page will be updated as more information is provided.
The second major winter storm of the season hit the Chicago area starting Saturday afternoon, dumping several inches of snow on the area.
How much snow has fallen across the region? Here's a look at snow totals from the National Weather Service, broken up by county as of 9:48 p.m. Saturday.
Cook County –
Lansing – 2 inches
Oak Forest – 2.5 inches
Oak Lawn – 2 inches
Roselle – 3 inches
West Ridge – 3 inches
DeKalb County –
DeKalb – 2.1 inches
Grundy County –
Carbon Hill – 2.4 inches
Kane County –
St. Charles – 2 inches
Kankakee County –
Kankakee – 3.6 inches
McHenry County –
Greenwood - 2.5 inches
Will County –
Joliet – 2.8 inches
Peotone – 3.2 inches
Romeoville – 3.1 inches
Porter County (Indiana) –
South Haven – 3 inches