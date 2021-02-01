See Snow Totals Across the Chicago Area From Weekend Winter Storm

Note: Totals are as of the time the NWS reported the information and may not reflect the most up-to-date totals as snow continues to fall. This page will be updated as more information is provided.

The second major winter storm of the season hit the Chicago area over the weekend, with more than a foot of snow falling in some locations.

How much snow has fallen across the region? Here's a look at snow totals from the National Weather Service, broken up by county as of 7 a.m. Monday:

Boone County:

Capron - 5.6 inches

Timberlane - 7 inches

Cook County:

Bartlett - 6 inches

Berwyn - 12 inches

Bridgeview - 9.1 inches

Burbank - 7.4 inches

Chicago (Avondale) - 9.6 inches

Chicago (Bridgeport) - 9.4 inches

Chicago (Lake View) - 9.4 inches

Chicago (Lincoln Park) - 8 inches

Chicago (Loop) – 8.6 inches

Chicago (Midway Airport) – 11.3 inches

Chicago (Morgan Park) - 11 inches

Chicago (O’Hare Airport) – 10.8 inches

Chicago (Ravenswood) - 9.5 inches

Chicago (West Ridge) - 8 inches

Chicago Heights - 9 inches

Countryside – 6 inches

Elk Grove Village - 9 inches

Evanston - 8.8 inches

Flossmoor - 11.5 inches

Forest Park – 8.5 inches

Franklin Park - 8.5 inches

Glenview – 9 inches

Harwood Heights – 9 inches

Hodgkins - 6 inches

Hoffman Estates - 10 inches

Homewood - 7.5 inches

LaGrange Park - 6.5 inches

Lansing - 11 inches

Lemont - 9.5 inches

Lynwood – 5 inches

Medinah - 10.8 inches

Morton Grove – 12.1 inches

Oak Forest - 8 inches

Oak Lawn – 10.5 inches

Oak Park - 12 inches

Palatine - 6.2 inches

Palos Park - 8 inches

Park Forest - 9.4 inches

Park Ridge - 6.8 inches

Rolling Meadows - 9.2 inches

Roselle - 11.4 inches

Schaumburg – 10.3 inches

South Holland - 8 inches

Thornton - 12.7 inches

Tinley Park – 10 inches

Westchester – 9.3 inches

DeKalb County:

Cortland – 7.4 inches

DeKalb – 8.3 inches

Genoa - 7.3 inches

Malta - 5.2 inches

Sycamore - 7 inches

DuPage County:

Carol Stream - 6.5 inches

Downers Grove – 12.4 inches

DuPage Airport - 5.5 inches

Elmhurst - 9.5 inches

Glen Ellyn - 8 inches

Lisle - 8.5 inches

Medinah - 10.8 inches

Wheaton – 5.5 inches

Winfield - 6.8 inches

Woodridge – 10.5 inches

Ford County:

Gibson City - 1.5 inches

Kempton - 4 inches

Grundy County:

Carbon Hill - 5.9 inches

Morris - 6.6 inches

Iroquois County:

Ashkum - 5.2 inches

Clifton - 6 inches

Gilman - 2 inches

Iroquois - 8 inches

Martinton – 5 inches

Milford - 1.5 inches

Sheldon – 6 inches

Watseka - 5 inches

Kane County:

Batavia - 6.2 inches

Campton Hills – 7.8 inches

Elburn - 9 inches

Elgin - 6.6 inches

Geneva - 6.2 inches

North Aurora - 5.8 inches

Sleepy Hollow – 5.3 inches

St. Charles - 8.4 inches

West Dundee – 6.7 inches

Kankakee County:

Bourbonnais - 5.5 inches

Limestone - 8 inches

St. Anne - 5 inches

Kendall County:

Plainfield - 8.5 inches

Plano - 8.2 inches

Yorkville - 6 inches

Lake County (Illinois):

Antioch - 9.8 inches

Beach Park - 6 inches

Buffalo Grove - 7.6 inches

Deerfield - 12 inches

Grandwood Park - 8.6 inches

Hawthorn Woods – 7 inches

Highwood - 10.1 inches

Lake Forest - 8.5 inches

Libertyville - 10.5 inches

Lindenhurst – 11.4 inches

Mundelein - 8.3 inches

Riverwoods - 9.5 inches

LaSalle County:

Earlville - 4 inches

LaSalle - 3 inches

Lostant - 2 inches

Mendota - 6 inches

Ottawa - 3 inches

Peru - 3 inches

Lee County:

Amboy - 3.5 inches

Livingston County:

Dwight - 6 inches

Odell - 2 inches

Streator – 5.5 inches

McHenry County:

Algonquin – 5.5 inches

Bull Valley - 6.6 inches

Crystal Lake - 7 inches

Harvard - 7.7 inches

Hebron - 5.3 inches

Lakewood – 5.7 inches

McHenry - 5 inches

Trout Valley - 6 inches

Ogle County:

Rochelle - 3 inches

Will County:

Crest Hill - 7 inches

Crystal Lawns – 6.9 inches

Custer Park - 5 inches

Fairmont – 8.5 inches

Frankfort – 8.3 inches

Goodenow - 10 inches

Homer Glen – 11 inches

Joliet - 10.7 inches

Lockport - 10 inches

Loves Park - 7 inches

Manhattan - 11 inches

Mokena – 11.4 inches

Naperville - 7.2 inches

New Lenox – 9 inches

Peotone – 12.7 inches

Plainfield - 11.2 inches

Romeoville – 12.9 inches

Sauk Village - 9.5 inches

Winnebago County:

Lake Summerset - 7.8 inches

Loves Park - 5.7 inches

Machesney Park - 7.5 inches

New Milford - 7 inches

Pecatonica - 7 inches

Rockford Airport – 6.8 inches

Rockford - 6 inches

Roscoe – 6 inches

South Beloit - 6.5 inches

Benton County (Indiana):

Fowler - 6.5 inches

Jasper County (Indiana):

Collegeville - 7.5 inches

Demotte – 9.7 inches

Remington - 7.5 inches

Rensselaer – 8.5 inches

Wheatfield - 8.5 inches

Lake County (Indiana):

Crown Point – 9.5 inches

Dyer - 8.7 inches

Fair Oaks - 8 inches

Hammond - 8 inches

Lake Bluff – 5.2 inches

Lake Station - 5.4 inches

St. John - 9 inches

Whiting - 9 inches

Newton County (Indiana):

Kentland - 9.5 inches

Morocco – 8 inches

Mount Ayr - 6.6 inches

Porter County (Indiana):

Boone Grove - 7.2 inches

Chesterton - 6 inches

Kouts - 9 inches

Lake of the Four Seasons - 6 inches

Ogden Dunes - 5.6 inches

Porter - 5.5 inches

South Haven – 8 inches

Valparaiso - 11.5 inches