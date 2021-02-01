See Snow Totals Across the Chicago Area From Weekend Winter Storm

Note: Totals are as of the time the NWS reported the information and may not reflect the most up-to-date totals as snow continues to fall. This page will be updated as more information is provided.
The second major winter storm of the season hit the Chicago area over the weekend, with more than a foot of snow falling in some locations.
How much snow has fallen across the region? Here's a look at snow totals from the National Weather Service, broken up by county as of 7 a.m. Monday:
Local
Boone County:
Capron - 5.6 inches
Timberlane - 7 inches
Cook County:
Bartlett - 6 inches
Berwyn - 12 inches
Bridgeview - 9.1 inches
Burbank - 7.4 inches
Chicago (Avondale) - 9.6 inches
Chicago (Bridgeport) - 9.4 inches
Chicago (Lake View) - 9.4 inches
Chicago (Lincoln Park) - 8 inches
Chicago (Loop) – 8.6 inches
Chicago (Midway Airport) – 11.3 inches
Chicago (Morgan Park) - 11 inches
Chicago (O’Hare Airport) – 10.8 inches
Chicago (Ravenswood) - 9.5 inches
Chicago (West Ridge) - 8 inches
Chicago Heights - 9 inches
Countryside – 6 inches
Elk Grove Village - 9 inches
Evanston - 8.8 inches
Flossmoor - 11.5 inches
Forest Park – 8.5 inches
Franklin Park - 8.5 inches
Glenview – 9 inches
Harwood Heights – 9 inches
Hodgkins - 6 inches
Hoffman Estates - 10 inches
Homewood - 7.5 inches
LaGrange Park - 6.5 inches
Lansing - 11 inches
Lemont - 9.5 inches
Lynwood – 5 inches
Medinah - 10.8 inches
Morton Grove – 12.1 inches
Oak Forest - 8 inches
Oak Lawn – 10.5 inches
Oak Park - 12 inches
Palatine - 6.2 inches
Palos Park - 8 inches
Park Forest - 9.4 inches
Park Ridge - 6.8 inches
Rolling Meadows - 9.2 inches
Roselle - 11.4 inches
Schaumburg – 10.3 inches
South Holland - 8 inches
Thornton - 12.7 inches
Tinley Park – 10 inches
Westchester – 9.3 inches
DeKalb County:
Cortland – 7.4 inches
DeKalb – 8.3 inches
Genoa - 7.3 inches
Malta - 5.2 inches
Sycamore - 7 inches
DuPage County:
Carol Stream - 6.5 inches
Downers Grove – 12.4 inches
DuPage Airport - 5.5 inches
Elmhurst - 9.5 inches
Glen Ellyn - 8 inches
Lisle - 8.5 inches
Medinah - 10.8 inches
Wheaton – 5.5 inches
Winfield - 6.8 inches
Woodridge – 10.5 inches
Ford County:
Gibson City - 1.5 inches
Kempton - 4 inches
Grundy County:
Carbon Hill - 5.9 inches
Morris - 6.6 inches
Iroquois County:
Ashkum - 5.2 inches
Clifton - 6 inches
Gilman - 2 inches
Iroquois - 8 inches
Martinton – 5 inches
Milford - 1.5 inches
Sheldon – 6 inches
Watseka - 5 inches
Kane County:
Batavia - 6.2 inches
Campton Hills – 7.8 inches
Elburn - 9 inches
Elgin - 6.6 inches
Geneva - 6.2 inches
North Aurora - 5.8 inches
Sleepy Hollow – 5.3 inches
St. Charles - 8.4 inches
West Dundee – 6.7 inches
Kankakee County:
Bourbonnais - 5.5 inches
Limestone - 8 inches
St. Anne - 5 inches
Kendall County:
Plainfield - 8.5 inches
Plano - 8.2 inches
Yorkville - 6 inches
Lake County (Illinois):
Antioch - 9.8 inches
Beach Park - 6 inches
Buffalo Grove - 7.6 inches
Deerfield - 12 inches
Grandwood Park - 8.6 inches
Hawthorn Woods – 7 inches
Highwood - 10.1 inches
Lake Forest - 8.5 inches
Libertyville - 10.5 inches
Lindenhurst – 11.4 inches
Mundelein - 8.3 inches
Riverwoods - 9.5 inches
LaSalle County:
Earlville - 4 inches
LaSalle - 3 inches
Lostant - 2 inches
Mendota - 6 inches
Ottawa - 3 inches
Peru - 3 inches
Lee County:
Amboy - 3.5 inches
Livingston County:
Dwight - 6 inches
Odell - 2 inches
Streator – 5.5 inches
McHenry County:
Algonquin – 5.5 inches
Bull Valley - 6.6 inches
Crystal Lake - 7 inches
Harvard - 7.7 inches
Hebron - 5.3 inches
Lakewood – 5.7 inches
McHenry - 5 inches
Trout Valley - 6 inches
Ogle County:
Rochelle - 3 inches
Will County:
Crest Hill - 7 inches
Crystal Lawns – 6.9 inches
Custer Park - 5 inches
Fairmont – 8.5 inches
Frankfort – 8.3 inches
Goodenow - 10 inches
Homer Glen – 11 inches
Joliet - 10.7 inches
Lockport - 10 inches
Loves Park - 7 inches
Manhattan - 11 inches
Mokena – 11.4 inches
Naperville - 7.2 inches
New Lenox – 9 inches
Peotone – 12.7 inches
Plainfield - 11.2 inches
Romeoville – 12.9 inches
Sauk Village - 9.5 inches
Winnebago County:
Lake Summerset - 7.8 inches
Loves Park - 5.7 inches
Machesney Park - 7.5 inches
New Milford - 7 inches
Pecatonica - 7 inches
Rockford Airport – 6.8 inches
Rockford - 6 inches
Roscoe – 6 inches
South Beloit - 6.5 inches
Benton County (Indiana):
Fowler - 6.5 inches
Jasper County (Indiana):
Collegeville - 7.5 inches
Demotte – 9.7 inches
Remington - 7.5 inches
Rensselaer – 8.5 inches
Wheatfield - 8.5 inches
Lake County (Indiana):
Crown Point – 9.5 inches
Dyer - 8.7 inches
Fair Oaks - 8 inches
Hammond - 8 inches
Lake Bluff – 5.2 inches
Lake Station - 5.4 inches
St. John - 9 inches
Whiting - 9 inches
Newton County (Indiana):
Kentland - 9.5 inches
Morocco – 8 inches
Mount Ayr - 6.6 inches
Porter County (Indiana):
Boone Grove - 7.2 inches
Chesterton - 6 inches
Kouts - 9 inches
Lake of the Four Seasons - 6 inches
Ogden Dunes - 5.6 inches
Porter - 5.5 inches
South Haven – 8 inches
Valparaiso - 11.5 inches