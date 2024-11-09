Rain, above-average temps in Chicago forecast Saturday

The Chicago area can expect to see above-average temperatures quite a bit in the near future, with a growing chance of showers Saturday evening.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, high temperatures Saturday will rise into the upper-50s in Chicago and could even crack 60 degrees in some suburban communities, well above their seasonal averages.

In fact, those temps are part of a continuing trend of above-average temperatures, with the Chicago area appearing likely to see highs in the 50s and even the 60s for most of the next 8-14 days, according to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center.

That trend will come with several chances for rain in coming days, starting on Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours. Scattered showers are expected to arrive as a low-pressure system sweeps across Wisconsin, dropping down into Illinois during the afternoon. More widespread rain is expected in the evening and into the overnight hours, with low temperatures remaining in the low-50s.

Rain is expected to push out of the area for a while on Sunday morning, but another round of showers could impact areas north of Interstate 80 in the late morning hours, according to forecast models. That rain is expected to move out by afternoon, paving the way for a pleasant afternoon across the region.

High temperatures in the region will likely settle into the low-60s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Temps will fluctuate a bit Monday and Tuesday, though dry conditions are expected, along with highs in the 50s. Wednesday temperatures will be in the upper-50s or low-60s, but another chance of rain will develop as another low-pressure system sweeps across the region.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news, forecasts and information.