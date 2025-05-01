Things to do in and around Chicago this weekend

Event: Nightmare Weekend Chicago

WHAT: GalaxyCon presents, Nightmare Weekend Chicago, with 3 days of scary celebrities, petrifying parties villainous vendors, and tons spooky fun for everyone.

WHERE: Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N River Rd., Rosemont, IL

WHEN: May 2nd - May 4th

Event: Global Connections: Mexico Fest

WHAT: In partnership with the Consulado General de México en Chicago and the Governments of Aguascalientes & Baja California, Mexico Fest features local performances, tequila and wine tasting, dancing and food.

WHERE: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL

WHEN: May 2nd - May 4th

Tails on the Trails

WHAT: Enjoy dog-friendly activities and explore a seasonal pet expo with your four-legged friend during Tails on the Trails.

WHERE: Morton Arboretum, 4100 IL-53, Lisle, IL

WHEN: May 4th

Opera: Scott Joplin's 'Treemonisha'— A Musical Reimagining

WHAT: Volcano, a Toronto-based production company presents the U.S. premiere of Scott Joplin's 'Treemonisha', a reimagining of the composer's often overlooked 1911 opera.

WHERE: Harris Theater, 205 E Randolph St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: May 2nd - May 4th

On Stage: Titanic the Musical

WHAT: 'Titanic the Musical', is Broadway’s epic voyage of love, loss and legacy; a stirring portrait of the passengers on board the “unsinkable ship” and the tragedy that followed.

WHERE: Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, IL

WHEN: Runs thru June 1st

On Stage: South Chicago Dance Theatre

WHAT: South Chicago Dance Theatre features an electric fusion of classical and contemporary dance that works fearlessly embracing innovation.

WHERE: The Auditorium, 50 East Ida B. Wells Dr., Chicago, IL

WHEN: May 3rd, 7:30pm

Comedy: Bruce Bruce- Stay In Your Lane *Comedy Special Taping*

WHAT: Jam & Outback Present Bruce Bruce - 'Stay In Your Lane' *Comedy Special Taping*

WHERE: The VIC Theatre, 3145 N Sheffield Ave., Chicago, IL

WHEN: May 3rd, 7pm, 9:30pm

Comedy: D.L. Hughley

WHAT: One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today, D.L. Hughley performs 4 shows in Chicago.

WHERE: Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Mall Store K120B, Schaumburg, IL

WHEN: May 2nd - May 4th

Comedy: Heather McMahan

WHAT: Heather McMahan is an actress, stand-up and podcaster whose first special, “Son I Never Had!” (Netflix) debuted in October 2023 at Number 4 and held a top 10 position for 7 days.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: May 3rd, 8pm

Concert: Black Oak Ensemble

WHAT: Black Oak Ensemble returns to Ravinia with the grand reveal of their latest laser-fine focus. “Dance of the Night Sky”—also due to be released as their latest Cedille album—highlights works by living women composers in the United Kingdom

WHERE: Ravinia Festival, West Parking Lot, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park, IL

WHEN: May 4th , 3pm

Concert: Chicago Symphony Orchestra

WHAT: CSO Artist-in-Residence Daniil Trifonov, takes on Brahms’ Second Piano Concerto, continued a collaboration between the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Klaus Mäkelä, who began his tenure as Music Director Designate last season.

WHERE: Symphony Center, 220 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Thursday, May 1st - Sunday, May 4th

Concert: Marilyn Manson

WHAT: "One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1" the 12th album by Marilyn Manson featuring the singles "As Sick As The Secrets Within" , "Raised The Red Flag" and "Sacrilegious" was released worldwide on November 22nd, 2024

WHERE: Hard Rock Live, 5400 W 29th Ave, Gary, IN

WHEN: Saturday, May 3rd, doors open 7pm