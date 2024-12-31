New Year's forecast: Light snow, plunging temperatures expected

If you’re ringing in the new year in the Chicago area, there is a chance that light snow and falling temperatures could make an impact on the party.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures on New Year’s Eve will still be above normal, rising into the low-40s in the afternoon hours under mostly cloudy skies.

As the afternoon progresses, light precipitation is expected to begin falling across the area, starting out as rain and then slowly becoming mixed with snow as the temperatures begin to drop.

That precipitation could end up impacting the NHL’s Winter Classic game at Wrigley Field, which will begin just after 4 p.m. and will feature the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues.

Eventually, that rain will transition to a light snow that is expected to continue falling into the overnight hours, according to forecast models. Accumulations aren’t expected, both due to how lightly the snow will be falling and because of the warmer-than-freezing ground conditions, but it could still cause some slick spots on roadways and sidewalks, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

The low-pressure system that caused the precipitation will slowly push out of the area on Wednesday, but behind that system will be colder air that will leave high temperatures right around the freezing mark to kick off 2025.

Thursday will see slightly cooler temperatures and another chance of light snow, especially in areas south of Interstate 80. Highs are expected to only rise into the 20s, and things will only get cooler as the weekend approaches.

By Sunday, highs will only be in the low-20s, and another storm system is expected to arrive, with some snow accumulation possible before it moves out of the region on Monday.

Behind that system will be some of the coldest air of the season, which will plunge highs into the teens by midweek and will send low temperatures spiraling into the single digits, even threatening to dip below zero as the cold snap continues, according to forecast models.

By that point, things will likely be dry and sunny, giving small comfort to residents dealing with a prolonged period of colder weather.

Be sure to stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information, and to get live radar updates throughout the week.