Live Radar: Track rain, thunderstorms as they sweep across Chicago area

A hot and humid day is expected to fuel showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, some of which could be severe as they push across the Chicago area.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the entire area until 11 p.m., with heavy rains possible. The main threats will be wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour and egg-size hail, according to officials.

