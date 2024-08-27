Severe thunderstorm watch issued for entire Chicago area with gusty winds, egg-size hail possible

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire Chicago area, with wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour and large hail possible.

All of northeast Illinois, including McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties are included in the watch area. Kenosha County in Wisconsin, as well as Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana, are also included.

The watch will remain in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for north central Will County, southwestern DuPage County and central Cook County until 9 p.m., with 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail possible.

Trains on the Metra UP-NW line between Palatine and Fox River Grove and the UP-N line between Braeside and Great Lakes were halted due to high winds during the storms, officials said.

Earlier warnings in McHenry and Lake counties were allowed to expire, with gusts of up to 70 miles per hour reported in the area.

Another warning was issued for the area near O'Hare International Airport until 8:15 p.m. The storm could produce wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, along with nickel-size hail.

A third warning was issued for north-central Cook County until 8:15 p.m., with nickel-size hail and gusts up to 70 miles per hour possible, according to officials.

A fourth warning was issued for LaPorte County until 9 p.m. Central time Tuesday, with wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour and quarter-size hail possible. Strong winds could precede the arrival of storms in the area, according to officials.

According to the National Weather Service, storms that develop Wednesday could produce scattered hail up to two inches, or roughly the size of a chicken egg, is possible, as are dangerous wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour.

Frequent lightning and heavy rain are also possible with any storms that develop.

The storms come amid the conclusion of a stifling heat wave that brought the hottest temperatures of the year to the Chicago area.

High temps on Tuesday reached 99 degrees at O’Hare International Airport, with heat indices exceeding 115 degrees.