Chicago marks hottest day of 2024, sets new temperature record

Chicago hasn't hit 100 degrees since July 2012, but it doesn't appear we'll hit that mark on Tuesday

By NBC Chicago Staff

The city of Chicago is in the midst of one of its hottest days in recent memory, and August 27 will go down as one for the record books.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature hit 99 degrees at O’Hare International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, setting a record for the date.

That record had previously stood for 51 years, having last been broken in 1973, according to officials.

What’s more, the 99-degree reading is the hottest the city has experienced so far this year, besting the 97-degree high temperature recorded on June 17.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes, this marks the latest the city has experienced a reading of 98 degrees or warmer since 1985.

As of 2 p.m., the heat index at O’Hare clocked in at 114 degrees, with the humidity making things even worse for those who are venturing outdoors.

