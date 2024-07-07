Live radar: Track rain and storms with NASCAR Chicago Street Race underway

NASCAR's 2024 Chicago Street Race got off to a damp start, but things are only expected to get worse from there as drivers face flashbacks to 2023.

Racers navigated some rainy conditions at the start, with the wet weather posing an interesting challenge for drivers and crews as they were forced to decide which tires to use for the race. Rain began in some parts of the course while other portions remained dry, but as the race went on, the wet weather worsened.

One driver described the conditions as "sudsy" while puddles were visible along the course.

With numerous crashes reported, a red flag was waved during the race as crews worked to remove puddles from the course.

Still, the conditions were nothing compared to the heavy rain and storms that delayed and canceled parts of 2023's race.

According to the National Weather Service, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms were expected to continue through the afternoon hours for parts of the Chicago area, including the city, where the race is being held. The storms threaten to bring lightning and heavy downpours along with gusty winds.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue this afternoon within the green-shaded corridor in the graphic. Lightning and locally heavy downpours will be the primary weather hazards, though gusty winds will be possible as well. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/uDSEPCCYeP — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 7, 2024

While no delay has been announced so far, the race will not be allowed to go beyond 8:20 p.m. CT if a delay is issued.

UPDATE: Per NASCAR Rule Book Section 8.5.7.6.C, NASCAR has announced that if the #GrantPark165 cannot reach the advertised race distance, its conclusion time today will be 9:20 p.m. ET. — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 7, 2024

