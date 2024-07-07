Here's a track map for the 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race

NASCAR returns to Chicago this weekend for the Grant Park 165, and the 12-turn circuit will include some of the city’s most iconic streets.

Cars are expected to top 100 miles per hour on straightaways on the course, driving down fabled DuSable Lake Shore Drive and several key city landmarks along the way.

Here's how to watch the 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race

Here’s a map of the route:

The Cup Series race will feature 75 laps, with cars traveling a total of 165 miles during the event.

Here’s a turn-by-turn breakdown of the course.

Turn 1:

After speeding down Columbus Drive on the front straightaway, the drivers will turn left onto East Balbo Drive, heading toward Lake Michigan.

Turn 2 and 3:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The drivers will then head south on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, with a 90-degree right turn onto the roadway and then a slight right to continue around the curve near the iconic Museum Campus.

Turn 4 and 5:

The drivers will briefly turn onto Roosevelt Road for Turn 4, then will turn a sharp 90 degrees back onto South Columbus Drive, heading back toward the north and the downtown skyline.

Turn 6:

After a lengthy straightaway, the drivers will turn left onto East Balbo Drive, heading west toward Michigan Avenue.

Turn 7:

The drivers will start out a quick series of turns as they hit South Michigan Avenue, hooking toward the right after the straightaway on Balbo.

Turn 8-10:

A chicane will be set up at this location, with drivers veering right onto East Congress Plaza Drive, then following the curve along to the left before turning back toward the right onto South Michigan Avenue.

Turn 11-12:

The drivers will hit the northernmost part of the circuit on Turn 11 as they turn right onto East Jackson Drive. They’ll pass by the skyline grandstands before turning right onto Columbus Drive and back onto the front straightaway.