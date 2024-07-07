How to watch 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race on TV, streaming and more

A day after the Xfinity Series race, the NASCAR Chicago Street Race will bring the world’s best stock car drivers to the Windy City on Sunday, with plenty of festivities and fireworks expected.

While the 2023 race was a rain-soaked affair, eventually won by Shane Van Gisbergen, the 2024 race hopes for cleaner racing and a beautiful look at downtown Chicago as NASCAR drivers burn rubber on Michigan Avenue, DuSable Lake Shore Drive and many more iconic city streets.

Before the Grant Park 165 takes place on Sunday, here’s how you can catch all the action.

When is the NASCAR Chicago Street Race?

The Grant Park 165, which will see drivers compete in 75 laps of racing, will take place at 3:30 p.m. CST on Sunday.

What channel will the race be on? Can it be streamed?

The NASCAR Cup Series race will air live on NBC Chicago, and will also be available for streaming on Peacock.

Coverage will get underway at 3 p.m. on both stations, according to the network.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are READY to take on the streets of Chicago again.



TODAY | 4:30ET | NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/fGVEP29faE — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 7, 2024

Driver introductions will get underway at approximately 3:10 p.m.

Here are the NASCAR drivers in the field for Sunday

The Cup Series will include plenty of series regulars, including points leaders Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, but will also include road race specialists, including van Gisbergen, who won the inaugural edition of the event last season. He also won the Xfinity Series race in Chicago on Saturday, giving him back-to-back victories on the circuit.

Xfinity Series drivers AJ Allmendinger and Austin Hall will also compete in Chicago according to NASCAR, and Joey Hand will also enter for the first time this season.

You can find the entire list of entries here.