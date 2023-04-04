Live Blog: Severe Storms Producing Large Hail, Gusty Winds in Chicago Area

The Chicago area is potentially facing multiple rounds of severe weather on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, with large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes all possible.

This comes just a few days after severe weather tore through the region, spawning more than a dozen tornadoes and leading to hundreds of damaged structures across the region.

Here are the latest headlines:

1:57 p.m.: Tennis Ball-Size Hail Reported in Kane County

According to the National Weather Service, trained weather spotters have observed tennis ball-size hail in suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon.

The 2.5-inch diameter hailstones were observed in the northwestern portion of the community, officials said.

Hailstones 1.5 inches in diameter, or the size of ping pong balls, were observed in Wheaton and in Batavia, according to officials.

1:50 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued in Parts of Winnebago, McHenry Counties

A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of three counties until 2:30 p.m.

That list includes northeastern Winnebago County, northwestern McHenry County and northern Boone County, according to the National Weather Service.

Golf ball-size hail and wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour are possible with the storms, which could impact Loves Park, Rockton, Capron, Hebron and other cities.

1:48 p.m.: ComEd Prepares for Another Round of Chicago-Area Severe Weather

Just days after tornadoes and gusty winds knocked out power to thousands of Chicago-area residents, ComEd says that it is positioning equipment and mobilizing additional crews in case more severe weather arrives Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

According to the utility company, they are preparing for a forecast that includes heavy rain and gusty winds, along with frequent lightning and large hail, all of which could impact the area’s power grid.

Officials with the company say that more than 90,000 customers lost power during Friday’s severe storms, with power restored to those individuals over the weekend.

“After a significant effort to restore our communities to normal, we are geared up for this next round of storms,” VP of Distribution Operations Dave Perez said in a statement. “Back-to-back storms like these are becoming more frequent due to the impacts of climate change, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to restore power.”

You can read more here.

1:32 p.m.: Baseball-Size Hail Reported in DeKalb County as Severe Weather Hammers Chicago Area

The National Weather Service is warning northern Illinois residents to seek shelter Tuesday afternoon as a series of severe thunderstorms march across the area, with some producing baseball-size hail and winds in excess of 70 miles per hour.

According to the National Weather Service, hail 2.75 inches in diameter is considered “baseball-size,” while hail that is 2.5 inches in diameter is considered “tennis ball-size.”

At least one report has already come in of baseball-size hail in the area, with a hailstone in Sandwich, located in DeKalb County, measuring 2.75 inches, according to trained weather spotters.

1:07 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Most of Northeastern Illinois

Two new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of six Chicago-area counties, according to the National Weather Service.

One warning ncludes all of McHenry and Lake counties, as well as northeastern Kane County and northern Cook County, and will remain in effect until 2:30 p.m.

A second warning was issued for all of Cook and DuPage counties, as well as northeastern Kendall County, southeastern Kane County, and northwestern Will County, and will remain in effect until 2:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service is warning of baseball-sized hail and damaging wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour with the storms.

12:47 p.m.: Severe Storm Warning Issued for Trio of Counties

A severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect for central DeKalb County, all of Kane County and northern Kendall County until 1:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The warning comes as a line of thunderstorms moves toward the northeast at 30 miles per hour, with Aurora, Oswego, Batavia, Plano and Sugar Grove all within its path.

The storm is producing golf ball-size hail and wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour.

Another warning remains in effect in effect for northern DeKalb County, northwestern Kane County and southwestern McHenry County until 1:30 p.m.

This storm is producing large hail and wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour, and is moving toward the east at 45 miles per hour.

Tree damage is expected, along with wind damage to roofs, siding and windows.

Lake in the Hills, Belvidere, Sycamore, Malta, Burlington and Kingston are all in the path of the storm.

12:40 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Extended to McHenry, Lake Counties

An earlier severe thunderstorm watch has been expanded to include McHenry and Lake counties until 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour and large hail are possible with the storms, along with the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

Other Chicago-area counties were already included, with DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee countes in Illinois, as well as Lake County in northwest Indiana, all part of the area.

That watch will be in effect until 3 p.m.

12:24 p.m.: Baseball-Sized Hail Reported in Illinois

Weather spotters near the border of Ogle and Lee counties in western Illinois reported baseball-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour, with residents urged to take cover and to avoid windows as the storm passes: