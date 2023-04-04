Live Radar: Track Severe Storms as Multiple Systems Move Through Chicago Area Tuesday

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Full forecast here.

One of three potentially severe rounds of storms expected to hit the Chicago area Tuesday arrived during the morning and afternoon hours, bringing damaging hail, along with the threat of fierce winds and lightning.

But as that round makes it way out of the region, two more could still set up.

Watches and warning remain in effect across several suburbs and the city, but there's still some uncertainty surrounding what could come next.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

A second round of severe weather could potentially set up for late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, though "there remains considerable uncertainty" surrounding whether or not this round will in fact develop. If storm do develop, "all modes of severe weather would be possible," particularly in northern and western portions of the area.

So it's important to stay alert and be ready for what could happen next.

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.

Live weather updates here.