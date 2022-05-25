Illinois Under ‘Slight' Risk of Severe Thunderstorms Wednesday

All of Illinois and Indiana are under a "Slight" risk for strong and severe storms Wednesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

"Slight" is level two on a scale of 1-5 risk categories that the SPC uses.

According to NBC Storm Team 5 meteorologists, scattered showers are expected through the morning hours before possibly breaking in the early afternoon.

In the mid-afternoon, more rain and storms are expected to develop, with the potential for some to be strong or severe in some areas. Threats include heavy rain and localized flooding, gusty and damaging winds and the possibility of an isolated tornado.

Some areas may see wind gusts up to 50 or 60 miles per hour, the National Weather Service Says.

According to forecasting models, the potential for severe weather is expected to occur in the late afternoon to mid-evening, between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Through 7 p.m. Wednesday, a Beach Hazard is in effect at Cook County beaches, per the National Weather Service.

"Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers," an alert said. "Waves of 3-6 feet expected. Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers or other shoreline structures."

Rain is expected to fall for most of the day throughout the area, and those showers will continue to linger into Thursday and at least Friday morning.

High temperatures could reach into the 70s on Wednesday, with cooler readings near the lakefront.

A warm-up is likely after that, with dry conditions and highs reaching into the 70s and 80s over most of Memorial Day weekend.