Steady bands of rain were pounding much of the Chicago area Wednesday morning as the remnants of what was once Hurricane Beryl continues to move Northeast.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, widespread rain was expected to continue through the morning commute, with some heavier downpours at times.

"It's all about the rain this morning," NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said. "Especially in the city and in Northwest Indiana."

As of 5:30 a.m., heavier bands from the north and northeast were pummeling roads and main interstates across Cook County. Slick and slippery conditions, along with low visibility was reported.

"Just know the roads will be wet," Jeanes said. "Definitely take it slow through the morning commute."

NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin said several streets and highways were already starting to see crashes, including a deadly crash in the outbound I-90 lanes near Cumberland, where a full shut down was in effect.

According to Martin, the crash was causing traffic backups and delays near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

A flood watch was also in effect through 1 p.m. for DuPage, Grundy, Cook, Will and Kankakee Counties in Illinois, and Northern La Porte and Newton Counties in Indiana.

"Tropical moisture will continue to contribute to bands of heavy rainfall through the morning, especially east of the I-55 corridor," an alert from the NWS said. "Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to locally 2 inches, may cause flooding particularly in poor drainage areas including roadways, ditches, and fields. Significant river rises may also occur where rain is heaviest."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Along Lake Michigan, a beach hazard statement was issued through Wednesday evening, with "dangerous currents" expected and waves of up to seven feet possible.

Strong and gusty onshore winds will cause waves of 4-8 feet along the shores of Lake Michigan. Life threatening waves and currents expected to create dangerous swimming conditions today. If you are visiting southern Lake Michigan beaches today, stay out of the water! ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/xS62WhRDwi — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 10, 2024

"Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers," the NWS said.

Hours before the rain arrived, the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, which is responsible for wastewater management in the Chicago area, issued an Overflow Action Alert, advising residents to delay taking showers and baths, or to reduce the amount of time spent in the shower.

The rain Wednesday was expected to gradually exit the area in the late morning hours, Jeanes said, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. And though a period of dry time was expected this afternoon, the chance for more rain and thunderstorms moves in by around 3 p.m., Jeanes said.

"For the evening commute, there may be some areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms," Jeanes warned, though severe weather was not expected.

Wednesday was expected to hit a high temperature of around 81 degrees, Jeanes said, with hotter and more humid temperatures on the way and into the weekend.