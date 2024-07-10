I-90 lanes near O'Hare shut down, traffic expected following fatal crash

Lanes were shut down and delays were expected Wednesday morning after a deadly crash on the I-90 Kennedy Expressway near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

At 4:31 a.m., Illinois State Troopers responded to a fatal, two-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-90 at Cumberland.

As of 6 a.m., all outbound lanes on I-90 were blocked at Cumberland due to the crash, ISP said, with a detour in place at Canfield.

NBC 5 Traffic reporter noted the reroute is fairly convenient for those heading to the airport.

"However, if you are cutting it close to make a flight, this will add stress," Martin said.

Photos and video from the scene showed a heavy police presence, with traffic beginning to build.

The crash comes as rain from the remnants of what was once Hurricane Beryl pounds much of the Chicago area, with steady rain expected to continue through around 11 a.m.

"Just know the roads will be wet," NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said. "Definitely take it slow through the morning commute."