Heat Advisory Issued for Entire Chicago Area

After a day filled with severe weather and tornadoes, the Chicago area could see more of the same Tuesday, coupled with soaring temperatures that could send heat indices well above 100 degrees.

A heat advisory will go into effect Tuesday for northern Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana beginning at 12 p.m. CDT and lasting through 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures are expected to reach into the low-90s, but heat indices will rise into the triple digits, with some locations potentially seeing readings in excess of 105 degrees.

The NWS is warning residents to "drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors."

Numerous municipalities throughout Cook County will open cooling centers for residents looking to get out of the heat, according to a press release.

An “enhanced” risk of severe weather, the third of five ascending categories of severity, exists in many locations across northern Illinois, including McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook and Kendall counties, along with parts of LaSalle and Will counties, according to the NOAA.

A “slight” risk of severe weather, the second of the five categories, is possible elsewhere in the viewing area, including Will, Grundy, Kankakee, Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties.

Storms could potentially fire in the late afternoon or early evening hours. According to the National Weather Service, damaging winds are the primary threat from the storms, along with the potential for torrential downpours, large hail, and even an isolated tornado.

The heat and humidity will likely continue Wednesday and Thursday, with the chance of thunderstorms existing through the remainder of the week, according to current forecast models.

High temperatures are expected to remain around the 90-degree mark, paving the way for more oppressive heat indices, especially on Wednesday.