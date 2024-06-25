Ground stop in place at O'Hare Airport amid severe storm warnings

A ground stop was put in place at O'Hare International Airport Tuesday morning as severe thunderstorm warnings sparked across parts of the Chicago area.

Flights destined for the airport were not allowed to depart until 8:45 a.m. as thunderstorms made their way across the region.

"Departures to Chicago OHare International are grounded due to thunderstorms," the Federal Aviation System said in an alert, noting that there was potential the ground stop could be extended.

Meanwhile, delays of over an hour and at least 80 flight cancellations were reported at O'Hare as of 7:45 a.m.. Delays averaging 55 minutes were also reported at Midway Airport.

"We're tracking the potential for two rounds of storms," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. "First in the mid-morning, where we could see gusty, damaging winds and torrential downpours. And then in the late afternoon, the severe risk continues."

Already storms capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail were spotted in parts of the region.

"Expect wind damage," the National Weather Service said in its alerts.

Parts of Cook County remained under a storm warning through 8 a.m. while others were under a watch until 11 a.m.

