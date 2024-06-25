Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were in effect for the entire Chicago area Tuesday morning, as the first of rounds of storms brought heavy downpours, hail and damaging winds to the area. A ground stop and delay was in effect for O'Hare International Airport through 8:45 a.m.

The first round was expected to last through around 12 p.m., while the second could materialize in the late afternoon.

