Editor's Note: A severe thunderstorm warning issued for McHenry County early Tuesday was canceled. A severe thunderstorm watch for other parts of the Chicago area, including parts of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, LaSalle, Kankakee, Kane, Kendall, Lake and LaSalle Counties in Illinois, and Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana remained in effect until 11 a.m. Weather warnings and watches can be found here.

Some parts of the Chicago area saw severe thunderstorm warnings overnight, with more rounds of strong to severe storms expected to develop Tuesday, beginning with the morning commute.

"We're tracking the potential for two rounds of storms," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. "First in the mid-morning, where we could see gusty, damaging winds and torrential downpours. And then in the late afternoon, the severe risk continues."

Early Tuesday, a storm moved through Kendall, Will, Kankakee and Grundy counties, though the rest of the Chicago area remained dry.

That wasn't the case for other parts of the region. Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, line of fast-moving thunderstorms was traveling in Northwest Illinois and up through Madison, while another system was over Eastern Wisconsin and into Michigan.

"It's moving pretty fast, lots of lightning," Roman said, of the line in Northwest Illinois.

In the 5 a.m. hour, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for nearly the entire Chicago area. The watch would remain in effect until 11 a.m., the NWS said.

Around 5:30 a.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Boone and McHenry counties, the NWS said, though it was canceled soon after.

The chance for showers and storms in the Chicago area increases later Tuesday morning, Roman said, around 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. as that line of showers and storms was expected to move over DeKalb, Lake, McHenry and Northern Cook Counties. By around 10 a.m., those storms were expected to push southward, Roman said.

A second round of storms could ramp back up later Tuesday, Roman said, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., creating potentially hazardous conditions for the afternoon and evening commutes.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, counties to the north Tuesday were at a "marginal" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level one of five on the SPC"s five-level scale. The rest of the Chicago area Tuesday was under a "slight" risk of severe weather, which ranked as level two.

"Any storm that does develop could produce heavy downpours and gusty, damaging winds," Roman said.

Those gusty winds could top 70 miles per hour, Roman said. Flash flooding was also possible with Tuesday's storms, along with the threat of quarter-sized hail, Roman added.

Waves of thunderstorms are expected today. Any storm may produce damaging winds, frequent lightning strikes, and torrential rainfall. Repeated storms over the same area may lead to flash flooding, as well. Have multiple ways to receive warnings today! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/sTCvfDuxBo — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 25, 2024

In advance of the weather, Chicago's Metropolitan Water Reclamation District issued an “Overflow Action Day” alert, advising Chicago-area residents to use less water in an effort to prevent overflowing of storm water management systems in the region.

Tuesday will also be a hot and humid day with muggier conditions, Roman said. Dewpoints in the 60s and 70s were expected, along with temperatures in the 80s to mid-90s.

"It's quite muggy out there already this morning," Roman said.

According to Roman, heat index levels Tuesday could reach into the upper 90s.