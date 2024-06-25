Storm timing: What to expect and when as severe thunderstorms sweep through Chicago

Editor's Note: Many parts of the Chicago area were under severe thunderstorm warnings Tuesday morning. A severe thunderstorm watch continued for all parts of the area through 11 a.m. At Chicago O'Hare International Airport, a ground stop and ground delay was in effect through 8:45 a.m. Weather warnings and watches can be found here.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings took effect early Tuesday across the Chicago area as a fast-moving line of storms with heavy downpours, lightning, hail and thunder moved across Northern Illinois.

"It's moving pretty fast, lots of lightning," Roman said, of the line moving through.

According to the National Weather Service in Chicago, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for all parts of the Chicago area at times Tuesday morning, with warnings for Kendall, DeKalb and Kane continuing through 8:45 a.m.

"Hail damage to vehicles is expected," the NWS said in an alert. "Expect wind damage to roofs, siding and trees"

A severe thunderstorm watch continues for all Chicago area counties through 11 a.m., the NWS said.

The chance for showers and storms in the Chicago area was expected to continue through the Tuesday morning commute, Roman said. Between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., skies were expected to get darker and cloudier, with more rain and rumbles of thunder areawide.

The morning round of storms was expected to push south and east and continue through 11 a.m. or 12 p.m., the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

Here is a look for when we are expecting thunderstorms across northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana today. Any storm may be severe with damaging winds or flash flooding! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/9d54iRQqwz — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 25, 2024

"Any storm may be severe with damaging winds or flash flooding," the NWS warned.

A second round of storms could ramp back up later Tuesday, Roman said, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., creating potentially hazardous conditions for the afternoon and evening commutes.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, counties to the north Tuesday were at a "marginal" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level one of five on the SPC"s five-level scale. The rest of the Chicago area Tuesday was under a "slight" risk of severe weather, which ranked as level two.

"Any storm that does develop could produce heavy downpours and gusty, damaging winds," Roman said.

Those gusty winds could top 70 miles per hour, Roman said. Flash flooding was also possible with Tuesday's storms, along with frequent lightning and quarter-sized hail, Roman added.

Waves of thunderstorms are expected today. Any storm may produce damaging winds, frequent lightning strikes, and torrential rainfall. Repeated storms over the same area may lead to flash flooding, as well. Have multiple ways to receive warnings today! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/sTCvfDuxBo — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 25, 2024

In advance of the weather, Chicago's Metropolitan Water Reclamation District issued an “Overflow Action Day” alert, advising Chicago-area residents to use less water in an effort to prevent overflowing of storm water management systems in the region.

Tuesday will also be a hot and humid day with muggier conditions, Roman said. Dew points in the 60s and 70s were expected, along with temperatures in the 80s to mid-90s.

"It's quite muggy out there already this morning," Roman said.

According to Roman, heat index levels Tuesday could reach into the upper 90s.