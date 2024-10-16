Freeze warning overnight, but significant warm-up looms in Chicago forecast

After a blast of chilly temperatures in the Chicago area, another significant warm-up is on the way, with above-average temperatures expected.

Before the Chicago area gets there, residents can expect another chilly night, with low temperatures right around the freezing mark, especially in the western and southern suburbs away from Lake Michigan.

In fact, a freeze warning has been issued for McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, along with Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana through Thursday morning.

In the city itself, lows will be slightly warmer, but will dip into the mid-to-upper 30s, according to forecast models. Some frost is expected across the area, with residents urged to once again cover vulnerable plants outside.

On Thursday, the warm-up will get underway, with temperatures rising back toward their seasonal averages in the mid-to-upper 60s. Low temperatures Thursday and into Friday won’t be quite so frigid either, with readings in the low-to-mid 40s.

By Friday, above-average temperatures are expected to arrive, with highs approaching 70 degrees across the area, according to forecasts.

In fact, temperatures are going to continue hitting the low-to-mid 70s for several days and well into the new work week, with plenty of sunshine and pleasant conditions expected.

A bit of a cooldown is expected toward the middle of next week, but no significant rain is in the forecast for the foreseeable future, making for plenty of opportunities for fall fun and recreation.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest news and information.