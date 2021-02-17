Could Chicago Set a Record for Most Consecutive Days of Snow? Possibly

Chicago is on the verge of breaking a record for the most days of consecutive snowfall in the city.

As of Tuesday, the city had seen nine straight days of measurable snow recorded at O'Hare Airport. That ties the record for consecutive days with measurable snow in the city, which was set between Feb. 3-11 in 2018, according to the National Weather Service.

But there's a chance the city could reach 10 days - if accumulating snow falls Wednesday evening.

Wednesday begins with partly sunny skies that quickly turn cloudy, with light snow expected to develop in the afternoon and evening. There's a chance the light snow in the evening could accumulate, but only a dusting to an inch is expected.

Whether or not the city sees enough to be considered "measurable snow" - 0.1 inches or more - before midnight remains to be seen.

Chicago has seen as much snow as it typically sees in an entire winter season in the last few weeks alone. The city on average sees about 36 inches of snow in a winter, but in a span of 22 days, 36.2 inches of snowfall has been recorded.

In fact, the last three weeks in Chicago have been the snowiest three-week stretch the city has seen since January 1979, which marked one of the most notable blizzards in city history.

From Jan. 26 to Feb. 15 of this year, the area saw 34.1 inches of snow. In 1979, Chicago recorded 39.5 inches from Jan. 11 to Jan. 31, data showed.