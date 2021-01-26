See Snow Totals Across the Chicago Area From First Major Winter Storm

Note: Totals are as of the time the NWS reported the information and may not reflect the most up-to-date totals as snow continues to fall. This page will be updated as more information is provided.
The first major winter storm of the season hit the Chicago area beginning Monday and continuing through the overnight hours into Tuesday, dumping several inches of snow and making for slick roads.
How much snow has fallen across the region? Here's a look at snow totals from the National Weather Service, broken up by county:
Cook County
Glenview: 4 inches
O'Hare Airport: 3.1 inches
Midway Airport: 1.5 inches
Evanston: 3 inches
Schaumburg: 4.3 inches
Palatine: 2.5 inches
Park Forest: 1.5 inches
Roselle: 3 inches
Oak Lawn: 1.5 inches
Oak Park: 5 inches
Countryside: 3.5 inches
Elk Grove Village: 3.5 inches
DeKalb County
DeKalb: 5.5 inches
Somonauk: 3.5 inches
Cortland: 3.2 inches
DuPage County
Downers Grove: 4 inches
Medinah: 3.8 inches
Kane County
Batavia: 3.9 inches
St. Charles: 1.4 inches
North Aurora: 3.5 inches
Lake County
Buffalo Grove: 4.6 inches
Mundelein: 3.7 inches
Lake Zurich: 4/8 inches
LaSalle County
Ottawa: 2.4 inches
Marseilles: 2 inches
Mendota: 3 inches
Lee County
Ashton: 4.9 inches
McHenry County
Harvard: 2.5 inches
Will County
Lockport: 2.1 inches
Peotone: 0.6 inches
Joliet: 1.4 inches
Naperville: 2.9 inches
Plainfield: 1.3 inches
Winnebago County
Rockford: 1.9 inches