See Snow Totals Across the Chicago Area From First Major Winter Storm

Note: Totals are as of the time the NWS reported the information and may not reflect the most up-to-date totals as snow continues to fall. This page will be updated as more information is provided.

The first major winter storm of the season hit the Chicago area beginning Monday and continuing through the overnight hours into Tuesday, dumping several inches of snow and making for slick roads.

How much snow has fallen across the region? Here's a look at snow totals from the National Weather Service, broken up by county:

Cook County

Glenview: 4 inches

O'Hare Airport: 3.1 inches

Midway Airport: 1.5 inches

Evanston: 3 inches

Schaumburg: 4.3 inches

Palatine: 2.5 inches

Park Forest: 1.5 inches

Roselle: 3 inches

Oak Lawn: 1.5 inches

Oak Park: 5 inches

Countryside: 3.5 inches

Elk Grove Village: 3.5 inches

DeKalb County

DeKalb: 5.5 inches

Somonauk: 3.5 inches

Cortland: 3.2 inches

DuPage County

Downers Grove: 4 inches

Medinah: 3.8 inches

Kane County

Batavia: 3.9 inches

St. Charles: 1.4 inches

North Aurora: 3.5 inches

Lake County

Buffalo Grove: 4.6 inches

Mundelein: 3.7 inches

Lake Zurich: 4/8 inches

LaSalle County

Ottawa: 2.4 inches

Marseilles: 2 inches

Mendota: 3 inches

Lee County

Ashton: 4.9 inches

McHenry County

Harvard: 2.5 inches

Will County

Lockport: 2.1 inches

Peotone: 0.6 inches

Joliet: 1.4 inches

Naperville: 2.9 inches

Plainfield: 1.3 inches

Winnebago County

Rockford: 1.9 inches