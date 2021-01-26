Chicago Snowstorm: Winter Storm Warning Remains in Effect

The Chicago area saw its biggest snowfall of the season starting Monday and continuing overnight into Tuesday, dropping several inches of snow across the area and making for slick road conditions.

A winter storm warning took effect for most of the region Monday afternoon and remains in effect Tuesday morning.

Here's a breakdown of weather alerts and a look at what you can expect as the system continues to hit Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.

Warnings and advisories

A winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service took effect at 1 p.m. Monday in DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties. That warning will run through 12 p.m. on Tuesday. In McHenry County, the warning went into effect at 4 p.m. Monday and also expire at noon Tuesday.

In Lake, DuPage, Cook and Will counties, the warning went into effect at 4 p.m. Monday and expires at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory also took effect at 1 p.m. in Kankakee County in Illinois as well as Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana. Another began at 4 p.m. in Will County in Illinois and Lake County in northwest Indiana. Both advisories are set to last through 12 p.m. Tuesday.

A lakeshore flood advisory also took effect at 4 p.m. in Cook and Lake counties in Illinois as well as in Lake County, Indiana. That advisory warns of minor to moderate lakeshore flooding due to large waves of 8 to 13 feet and high lake levels, according to the NWS. The advisory runs through 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Timeline on Tuesday

Tuesday morning into the afternoon, the Chicago area will continue to see heavy snow with additional lake-enhanced snow showers. Forecast models show the snowfall diminishing by Tuesday afternoon or early evening.

Southern portions of the region, south of I-80 and northwest Indiana, will likely see more ice, reaching up to around .02 inches in Valparaiso and .06 inches near Kankakee, potentially as high as .1 inches.

Forecast models indicate this will be the biggest snowfall of the season, ranging from about 4 to 7 inches, with localized pockets possibly reaching 8 inches, but far southern portions will see significantly less, more like 2 to 3 inches.