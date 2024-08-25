Chicago to open cooling centers amid excessive heat warning

The city of Chicago will open its designated cooling centers this week as an excessive heat warning will go into effect Monday.

According to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, cooling centers will open Monday and remain open through Wednesday, with heat indices expected to approach 110 degrees by Tuesday.

Two of those cooling centers opened on Sunday, with the Garfield Center and the Chicago Cultural Center both open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Six additional cooling centers will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Englewood Center – 1140 West 79th Street

Garfield Center – 10 South Kedzie Avenue

Martin Luther King Center – 4314 South Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 West Wilson Avenue

South Chicago Center – 8650 South Commercial Avenue

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Trina Davila Center – 4312 West North Avenue

Senior centers will also be available during daylight hours for cooling purposes, and City Colleges of Chicago will also operate cooling locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents are also urged to request well-being checks for senior citizens and other vulnerable residents by calling 311. Residents can also dial 311 to request information on cooling centers.

Chicago residents are urged to stay hydrated, stay inside when possible, minimize use of ovens and stoves, and to wear loose, light clothing.