Chicago forecast: Wind chill advisory in effect; 2 rounds of snow on the way

A wind chill advisory remains in effect for the entire Chicago area Wednesday, with wind chill values and temperatures expected to slowly rise before another quick moving, "arctic blast" moves in over the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, the wind chill advisory -- which impacts all counties in the Chicago area, including Kenosha County in Wisconsin and LaPorte, Porter and Newton Counties in Indiana -- will remain in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Additionally, Grundy, Will and LaSalle Counties are all facing flood warnings as ice jams could cause a rapid rise in water levels.

According to the NWS, Chicago wind chill values of between -15 and -25 are expected Wednesday. While that may still feel frigid, Tuesday's wind chill values were even lower.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, the temperature at O'Hare International Airport clocked in at 3 degrees, with a wind chill of -13. At 5 a.m. Tuesday, that wind chill was -24.

"Wind chill temperatures are improving a little bit today -- around -20," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. "Getting better, but still brutal."

A high temperature of 16 degrees is expected Wednesday Roman said, with temperatures rising slightly overnight. By Thursday, temperature highs will be in the low 20s, Roman said.

However, another quick moving, "arctic blast" will move in Friday through Saturday, keeping wind chill values in the low teens.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Friday will see wind chills of -10. Saturday will feel like -15, and Sunday will feel like -12. Air temperatures those days will hover in the teens and low 20s.

Additionally, two round of accumulating snow are expected to hit the area, with the first expected to begin overnight.

2 waves of snow to hit Chicago area

Thursday during the daytime hours will be dry, Roman said, with snow expected to develop later this evening.

"Light snow will move in later this evening after about 9 or 10 p.m., with a few places seeing flakes as early as 6 p.m.," Roman said, adding that the snowfall is expected to pick up overnight.

Wednesday's overnight snow is expected to stay further south, and across Northwest Indiana, Roman said. By Thursday morning, snow accumulation in most parts is expected to be between .5 and 1 inches, with higher totals to the south.

"Prepare for periods of low visibility and slippery travel conditions," the NWS warned.

Temperatures will moderate today through Thursday before more cold arrives Friday through Sunday morning. After two mid-week rounds of snow, we’re watching the potential for some locally heavy lake effect snow in northwest Indiana Friday into Friday night. pic.twitter.com/3CpdMgSeku — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 17, 2024

Thursday night into Friday morning, more widespread snowfall is expected, with between 1 to 3 inches expected in most parts.

In Northwest Indiana along the lake, those totals are expected to be even higher, as heavier, lake-effect snow is expected through Friday night, Roman said.

Warmer temperatures in the forecast

Here's the good news: there's a high probability that the Chicago area could see above-average temperatures towards the end of the month.

The NBC 5 Storm Team's eight and 14-day temperature outlook shows that above average temperatures are likely to occur between January 23-29.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the average temperature for those days is between 31 and 32 degrees. Forecast models show that temperatures eventually reaching into the low 40s is expected, however, with a high of 34 degrees next week Monday, 39 degrees Tuesday and 41 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

"That's like a mini heat wave," Roman said.